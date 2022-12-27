CIS summit in progress

At Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s initiative, CIS leaders are currently holding the traditional pre-New Year informal two-day summit in St. Petersburg that started on Monday, to sum up the results of 2022. It is attended by leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Billed as “informal”, the gathering is an end-of-year meeting often hosted by Russia.

“I want to express my gratitude to all of you for accepting an invitation and coming to Saint Petersburg for a traditional, informal pre-New Year meeting,” Putin said in his open remarks.

@president_uz Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in #CIS informal summit in Saint Petersburg🇷🇺.

Leaders of 🇺🇿🇦🇿🇧🇾🇰🇿🇰🇬🇷🇺🇹🇯🇹🇲🇦🇲summed up results of interaction in 2022, priority tasks for 2023, exchanged views on topical issues of regional & international agenda. pic.twitter.com/W8NEN27oAw

Putin Lukashenka talks

On footage released by the Kremlin following the talks, Putin said that he was in constant contact with the Belarusian leader as “life gives a reason” to discuss different issues almost daily.

In turn, the Belarusian leader said that “Years worth of progress” were achieved at talks in one day.

CIS

The CIS was formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and grouped all 15 former Soviet republics except the three Baltic states – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – which never joined.

Georgia left the grouping in 2009 over its 2008 war with Russia and Ukraine pulled out in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.