Taiwan to extend compulsory military service amid Chinese threat

Taiwan will extend compulsory military service from four months to one year from 2024 due to the rising threat the democratically governed island faces from its giant neighbour China, President Tsai Ing-wen announced on Tuesday.

The move, which had been well-flagged ahead of time, comes as China ramps up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims, including over the past three years, almost daily Chinese air force missions near the island.

Tsai, speaking after a national security council meeting of senior security officials, said Taiwan wanted peace but needed to be able to defend itself.

“As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedom all over the world, and it will not become a battlefield,” Tsai told a news conference announcing the decision, which she described as “incredibly difficult.”

The current military system, including training reservists, is inefficient and insufficient to cope with China’s rising military threat, especially if it launches a rapid attack on the island, she added.

Conscripts are to undergo more intense training, including shooting exercises, combat instruction used by U.S. forces, and operating more powerful weapons including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and anti-tank missiles, Tsai said.

The President’s security team, including high-level officials from the defence ministry and the National Security Council, have been reviewing Taiwan’s military system since 2020, an official who had been briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Conscripts would be tasked with guarding key infrastructure, enabling regular forces to respond more swiftly in the event of any attempt by China to invade, the defence ministry said at the same press conference.

Chieh Chung, researcher at the National Policy Foundation, a Taipei-based think tank, estimated that the extension could add an extra 60,000 to 70,000 annually to the current 165,000-strong professional force in 2027 and beyond.

Taipei, which rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims to Taiwan, on Monday reported the largest-ever Chinese air force incursion into the island’s air defence identification zone, with 43 Chinese planes crossing an unofficial buffer between the two sides.

China also staged war games near Taiwan in August following a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.