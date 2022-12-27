German companies pessimistic about next year’s economic situation

Nearly three out of five German industry associations are pessimistic about next year and expect their companies to produce less, a survey published on Tuesday by the IW economic institute found. The fear of an economic downfall might be coming from high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

“Businesses do not expect the high energy prices to fall back to pre-crisis levels in the foreseeable future. That clouds the outlook for the coming year enormously,” IW economic expert Michael Grömling said.

He warned that the situation for energy-intensive firms was particularly precarious and their success is tied to affordable energy.

Grömling also stated that “the geopolitical situation, the global energy and commodity bottlenecks and the resulting high inflation have considerably dimmed the economic outlook across the world. A slowdown in China and in the advanced economies is hampering global growth, with the world economy set to expand by only two percent in 2023.”

Survey results

Of the 49 associations surveyed by the institute, 30 said they expect their members to produce less, while 13 said they expect their sectors to produce more.

Nearly 40 associations said the current situation for their companies is worse than a year ago when many assumed that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic had been mostly overcome.

With inflation at record highs, the mood in the German economy has not recovered, according to the survey.