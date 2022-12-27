Poland leader in military aid to Ukraine says Borrell

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland is a leading provider of military aid to Ukraine, Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told PAP on Tuesday.

Borrell also thanked Poland for its support for Ukraine, and said that the EU has to date channelled at least EUR 9 billion in military aid to Kyiv.

The EU must continue to support Ukraine if the country is to successfully defend itself against Russia, he added.

In this context he mentioned the EU’s Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). Founded in October, it has a training centre for Ukrainian troops in the south-western town of Brzeg.

Borrell said the activation of the EUMAM mission would not have been possible without Poland’s support.