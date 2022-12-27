South Korean president vows to improve county’s defences

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the establishment of a military unit specialising in drones, criticising the military response to North Korean drones flying over the border, intruding on South Korea’s territory.

Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets, attack helicopters, and try to shoot the drones down in the first such intrusion since 2017.





The military fired warning shots and approximately 100 rounds from a helicopter equipped with a machine gun but failed to bring down any of the drones, while they flew over several South Korean cities, including the capital, Seoul, for about five hours.

The incident showed a substantial lack of the South Korean military’s preparedness and training for the past several years, and clearly confirmed the need for more intense readiness and training, Yoon told a cabinet meeting.





“Using yesterday’s incident as momentum, we will expedite the plan to create a drone unit as soon as possible. Then we will boost its surveillance and reconnaissance capability with cutting-edge stealthy drones,” the president stressed.





Moreover, South Korea’s military apologised for its failure to shoot down North Korean drones, pledging to secure anti-drone strike capabilities.

Missile tests

On Friday North Korea continued this year’s streak of missile tests with two ballistic missiles fired towards the sea off its east coast.





Earlier on December 5, North Korea fired more than 130 artillery shells into the sea off its east and west coasts in response to South Korean military drills.