Spain: seven dead after bus falls from bridge into river

Seven people died and two were injured after a bus carrying passengers fell off a bridge into a river in northwestern Spain. The two survivors were the bus driver and a female passenger who was taken out of the bus by firefighters.

Security services found no indications of drugs or alcohol use while testing the driver.





Once the operation on the site of the catastrophe ended, the services searched for a way to safely remove the bus from the Lerez riverbed.





The bus operated by the company Monbus was travelling between the cities of Lugo and Vigo.





The bus fell off the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged into the water late on Sunday. Emergency services were first alerted by a call from a passerby who noticed the bridge’s protective barrier had been severely damaged. Shortly afterwards, they received a second call from inside the bus as it was filling up with water.





The local administration president of Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, said that “very bad” weather conditions might have caused the incident.