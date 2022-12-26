West gives Serbia ultimatum amid Kosovo tensions: unofficial

According to unofficial sources, the Serbian president received a letter from ambassadors of several Western countries informing of an ultimatum with regards to the Kosovo tensions. The letter exhorts the Serbian president to ease tensions giving him 24 hours to achieve the dismantling of the barricades in the north of this country, dominated by ethnic Serbs.

Several Serbian and Kosovar websites informed about the letter from the ambassadors of the United States, Great Britain, Italy, Germany and France addressed to President Aleksandar Vučić. This information is unofficial, but the editors quote several “reliable sources”.





The president is to be given 24 hours to ensure Kosovo Serbs dismantle barricades that have been standing on many roads in the north of the country for 17 days. If the situation won’t end up resolved that way, Kosovo’s authorities are to be given the green light to solve the problem by their own means, even permitting use of force.





This information is believed to be the explanation for the urgent meeting held by the president, prime minister and chief of the general staff of Serbia overnight. The Serbian army took visible positions at the Serbia-Kosovo border.





“The number of members of special units will be increased from 1,500 to 5,000 soldiers,” Serbia Defense Minister Miloš Vučević told the Serbian news agency Tanjug.





On Sunday another shooting took place in the town of Zubin Potok. The incident occurred near the KFOR NATO patrol.