You are here
Home > News > U.S. stance heavily influences Western attitude towards supporting Ukraine: expert

U.S. stance heavily influences Western attitude towards supporting Ukraine: expert

It has been nearly a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing what he can to receive more support from allies around the world. TVP World interviewed Professor Tomasz Grosse, a political scientist, to discuss the aftermath of Zelenskyy’s recent visit to the U.S. where strong support for Ukraine was voiced by top American officials, including President Joe Biden.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top