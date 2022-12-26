China intrudes on Taiwan air zone in the largest incident to date

As many as 71 Chinese air force aircrafts including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan’s air defence zone over the past 24 hours, the Taipei government has informed.

Another 43 planes had also crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, which serves as an unofficial buffer between Beijing and Taipei, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said in a report.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said this is the largest Chinese air force incursion to date, although there is no sense of alarm on the island, which has been witnessing a steady increase in Chinese pressure in recent years.

China has called the incident “strike drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan.

Taiwan’s senior official also associated with defence policies explained China’s decision for such a “provocation” as a condemnation of the recent U.S. defence authorisation law which has increased military aid and cooperation with Taiwan.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen’s Office announced that it would hold a high-level national security meeting on Tuesday morning. New civil defence measures are to be announced in a press conference after the meeting.

“The more preparations we make, the less likely there will be rash attempts of aggression. The more united we are, the stronger and safer Taiwan would become,” President Tsai said during a military meeting.

Taipei has been warning of the repeated incidents from the Chinese air force over the last two years.

China has increased its influence militarily, economically and diplomatically in order to try and force the island to come to terms with and accept Beijing’s communist rule.