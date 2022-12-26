Renowned actor, director Emilian Kamiński passes away, aged 70

Famous Polish actor and director Emilian Kamiński died after a long and severe disease. The information about his death was confirmed by the press secretary of the Kamienica Theatre, Patrycja Pawlik. He was 70 years old.

Emilian Kamiński played in over a hundred theatre, film and musical productions. On December 23, he was awarded the gold medal “Gloria Artis for Merit to Culture” by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage, prof. Piotr Gliński.





Emilian Kamiński graduated from the State Higher School of Theatre in Warsaw with honours in 1975. He made his stage debut with the role of Paweł in “The First Day of Freedom” directed by Tadeusz Łomnicki at Teatr na Woli.





His achievements in the film industry include a number of roles known from both the big screen and television. He gained huge popularity through the role of the painter Jerzy in the film adaptation of Kornel Makuszyński’s novel “Szaleństwa Panny Ewy” (1985).





Kamiński also played a role of a converted gangster – Bocian – in Jacek Bromski’s comedies “U Pana Boga w Ogródku” and “U Pana Boga za Miedzą” which was well received by the audience.