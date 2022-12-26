You are here
Home > News > LIVE: Day 306 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LIVE: Day 306 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Sunday, Russia launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the
Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, shelled more than 25
towns along the Kupiansk-Lyman frontline, and in Zaporizhzhia
hit nearly 20 towns, said Ukraine’s top military command.

11:05 CET

⚡️Budanov: Ukraine will return occupied Crimea by force.

Ukraine will liberate the Russian-occupied Crimea by a combination of military force and diplomacy, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate, told Liga.

“But nothing will happen without force,” he said.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 26, 2022


