Taliban orders NGOs to send women staff home, endangering aid efforts

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has ordered international NGOs to fire female workers operating in the country. The United Nations says the move is looking to endanger humanitarian aid there and will affect the Afghan economy.

An official document from the economy ministry, confirmed by spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib, states that female workers of non-governmental organisations will not be allowed to continue their work until further notice. The explanation behind the decision is that some female employees do not meet the Islamic law dress code while at work.





The decision follows an earlier ban on female students from attending universities.





These decisions will most likely impact Afghanistan’s economy which is rapidly falling into crisis.





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted on Twitter a message in which he states he is “deeply concerned” by such a move and believes it “will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions,” adding: “Women are central to humanitarian operations around the world. This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.”





Ramiz Alakbarov, the U.N. deputy special representative for Afghanistan said he did not receive any formal request to fire female workers but this move will severely affect humanitarian aid coordination in the country.





“Many of our programmes will be affected,” he was noted saying.





International aid agency AfghanAid informed it had right away suspended operations in the country.





Afghanistan’s economy remains in a deep crisis since the Taliban took power in 2021 after the U.S. withdrew its forces. The country is facing sanctions, cuts in international aid and a freeze to its central bank assets.





As many as 28 million inhabitants of Afghanistan may be in need of humanitarian aid next year, according to AfghanAid.