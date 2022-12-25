The world is suffering from ‘famine of peace’: Pope Francis

Delivering his 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) message the Pope urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and aid the homeless, immigrants and refugees.

“Let us see the faces of all those children who, everywhere in the world, long for peace,” Francis said.





“Let us also see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes due to the devastation caused by ten months of the war,” the Pope said.

Let us see the faces of our brothers and sisters in #Ukraine who are experiencing this #Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their own homes, because of the war. May the Lord enlighten the minds of those who have the power to put an immediate end to this senseless war!

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 25, 2022

“May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!” Pope Francis said.





The Pope also brought to mind other ongoing conflicts in the world like Syria, Myanmar, Iran, Haiti and the Sahel region of Africa.

In these times people are living through conflicts in Syria, the Holy Land, Lebanon, the Sahel, Yemen… May the Lord lead these regions toward #peace and bring reconciliation to the American continent, to Myanmar and to Iran so that all bloodshed might cease.

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 25, 2022

“Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace…” the Pontiff said.





Francis moreover called for the resuming of dialogue between the state of Israel and Palestinians living in the Holy Land.





This year the violence in Palestine skyrocketed seeing at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.





“As the faithful Christians sat in front of “well-spread tables” over Christmas, huge amounts of food are daily going to waste while resources are being spent on weapons,” he said.





He once again condemned the using of food as a weapon of war, calling to mind how the war in Ukraine has put millions at risk of famine.