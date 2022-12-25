South Africa: 15 killed after tanker explosion in Boksburg

A gas tanker that got stuck under a bridge exploded in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, killing 15 people, injuring many more and hitting local buildings, emergency services announced.

The explosion destroyed the roof of the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital emergency department. Cars and local buildings were also destroyed and several people were injured.

In this six-second footage, it clearly demonstrates the extent of the gas tanker explosion and the casualties that will likely have occurred as a result of today's #Boksburg explosion.#SouthAfrica #Gauteng #Tambo pic.twitter.com/TDpTCvYq7T

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 24, 2022

Eyewitnesses say a loud boom was heard at the place and a large fire started burning under a bridge.

#Boksburg gas tanker explosion video – WOW.

pic.twitter.com/gjsLs0drNh pic.twitter.com/Xcnf6K10Pw

— BigYoutt Masie ™ 🛖🌍🇿🇼 (@masiemsoko) December 24, 2022

“It was more like a bomb,” said Michael Kulinji, “We were inside the house, then it happened again that bomb then we went out, we like, what’s going on there, then we saw there was flames, we saw fire under the bridge….. then we saw a tanker which was burning.”

Fuel tanker explosion kills at least nine near South Africa hospital https://t.co/0eXo5DyTGk

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 24, 2022

The most rational explanation for the tragedy is that the tanker caught fire while under a low bridge, although according to the emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi investigations are ongoing.