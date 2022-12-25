We should have listened to the Poles: former German President

More and more media and political circles in Germany tend to lambast the pro-Russian policy pursued for many years. Former federal president Joachim Gauck did not spare words of criticism towards the former Chancellor Angela Merkel. Mr Gacuk also commented on the recent German policy towards the conflict in Ukraine.

The media group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) published an interview with former federal president Joachim Gauck, who said the criticism of Angela Merkel was understandable and that he “also criticises part of the policy towards Russia”.

Der frühere Bundespräsident, Joachim #Gauck, hat mit Blick auf die #Razzia gegen die #Reichsbürger vor zwei Wochen im Interview erklärt: „Die Gefahr, die von der #AfD ausgeht, ist größer als die Gefahr durch Reichsbürger. https://t.co/bSOfECM141

— RND (@RND_de) December 24, 2022

“We should have listened to the voices of our eastern neighbours – Poles and the Baltic states as well as our Atlantic friends,” said Joachim Gauck in an interview.





He stressed that after 2014, when Russia launched a war against Ukraine, annexed Crimea and began occupying parts of Donbas, considering the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a “private business project” was “risky.”





Gauck also expressed an opinion on bringing peace to Ukraine, which is different from the statements of many Western European politicians. In his opinion, a ceasefire would be “unattainable” and would only serve Russia, which could regroup its troops and mobilise reserves.





“The success of the Ukrainian army is in our interest,” Gauck said.





Joachim Gauck was the Federal President of Germany from 2012 to 2017. He obtained his mandate on the initiative of the left-wing SPD and the Greens, but he describes himself as a “left-wing liberal-conservative, neither red nor green.” When he took office, he was the oldest German president in history. He did not run for a second term and currently serves as a Protestant preacher.