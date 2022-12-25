LIVE: Day 305 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian

regions on Sunday morning, but no new Russian attacks were

reported, officials said. The all-clear was later given.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports suggested the

sirens may have been triggered after Russian jets took to the

skies in Belarus and that the all-clear was sounded after the

planes returned to their bases.

11:21 CET



A Russian strike on Ukraine’s

recently recaptured city of Kherson killed at least 10 people,

wounded 58 and left bloodied corpses on the road, authorities

said, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure.