Holiday wishes for our readers

Although in Poland only December 25 and 26 are official holidays, the day Poles most strongly associate with Christmas is December 24, Christmas Eve. It is the day when Poles exchange wishes of good fortune in the coming year.

Christmas Eve is the day when the Christmas tree would traditionally be decorated and the day gifts are exchanged. In days of yore, the day would also be a day of strict fasting in the lead-up to the family feast made up of dishes that would often be cooked only for the holiday.

But before the feast, everybody at the table would read a passage from the Bible telling the story of the Nativity of Jesus, a short prayer would be said, and then came the time for the sharing of opłatek, the Christmas wafer, accompanied by the exchanging wishes of health and good fortune in the coming year.

Here are our wishes to our readers:

On the occasion of the holiday season, whatever creed you may be, if any, and whatever holiday you are celebrating right now if at all, we wish you prosperity, good health, and peace. Especially peace.

We hope that the spirit of Christmas will inspire you with kindness and charity towards others and that each good deed you do inspires others and eventually returns to you tenfold.

Perhaps we are not entirely unselfish when we wish you all that. We want to continue to keep you informed about important events around the World, but we much more enjoy informing you about good tidings rather than bad ones.

With the kindest holiday wishes,

Editorial Staff of TVPworld.com

P.S.

Should our lack of unselfishness result in Santa deciding last-minute to put us on his Naughty List and bring us a lump of coal instead of a gift, we kindly appeal to him to drop our coal delivery at the following address:

Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin



1 Vosdvizhenka Street

Moscow 121019



Russia