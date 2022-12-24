Opposition critical of electoral code changes proposed by ruling party

Members of Poland’s opposition have voiced criticism over draft amendments to the Electoral Code submitted by Law and Justice (PiS), the ruling party, claiming that they may “encourage manipulation” and “complicate the electoral procedure.”

On Thursday, PiS submitted proposals of the Electoral Code changes that would radically increase the number of constituencies, change the way votes are counted, and provide free transport to polling stations for people aged over 60, those with disabilities and for every voter in their district if public transport is not operating on the day of the election.

The draft amendments provide for the possibility of setting up polling stations in smaller municipalities with 200 or 300 inhabitants, whereas previously the law required at least 500 people to live in a polling district.

According to the opposition, the aim of the proposed changes is to boost turnout among groups traditionally supportive of the ruling party, which is more popular in rural areas and among older voters.

On Saturday, Robert Kropiwnicki from the main opposition coalition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), said the proposed increase in the number of constituencies may, in his opinion, jeopardise the efficiency of counting votes and delay the announcement of the results.

“If the current number of 27,000 constituencies were to increase to about 50,000, these would create small electoral committees… which could pose significant threats,” he said.

The result may be, Kropiwnicki added, that “committees will be formed by four or five people from one village who know each other well and it will be conducive to manipulation.”

The Left party is also critical towards the PiS proposal which changes the way votes are counted. According to a PiS proposal, members of the committees will no longer divide into groups or pile up the votes cast for individual candidates themselves but all committee members will have to count the votes together and jointly recognise any invalid votes.

“Law and Justice submitted changes to the Electoral Code, which do not facilitate, but complicate, the electoral process,” Krzysztof Gawkowski, head of the Left caucus, told PAP.

“Nothing good will come of these amendments, and there will certainly be no greater transparency of elections,” he said. “PiS says: the whole committee is to count each vote, and… the duration of the committee’s work will be two-three times longer and there is no answer as to who will watch this at night.”

PiS argues that the changes are needed to make the electoral process more democratic by taking measures that would increase turnout.

According to PiS spokesman Rafal Bochenek, “the reaction of the opposition to the proposed changes to the Electoral Code shows how little their actions have to do with democracy and the constitution.”

“Criticism of pro-civic solutions exposes their evil intentions,” he argued.

“I understand that the opposition wants as few people as possible to take part in elections, and that the counting of votes is non-transparent, because they are afraid of a negative social assessment,” Bochenek told PAP.

Poland’s parliamentary elections are due to be held next autumn