Sports court upholds Lewandowski’s three-game ban

FC Barcelona have been dealt a blow as their appeal to suspend the three-match ban on Robert Lewandowski has been denied by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), reported the Spanish “Mundo Deportivo” sports daily.

The 34-year-old Polish striker was slapped with a three-match ban during the match against Pamplona’s CA Osasuna in Barca’s last game before the World Cup break.

The referee handed Lewandowski a red card, which forced the player to leave the pitch immediatelly, leaving Barcelona with only ten players, and which comes with an automatic one-game ban. While heading towards the sidelines, Lewandowski made a gesture that the match officials deemed to be offensive, and punished hiim with an additional two-game ban.

Lewandowski explained that the gesture he made was him merely interacting with manager Xavi Hernández, the Competitions Committee of La Liga sided with the game officials.

Barcelona’s initial appeal to the league’s Appeals Committee was unsuccessful, so the club went to the CAS in the hope of overturning the decision or at least securing a temporary suspension on of the ban while the appeal was reviewed, but CAS upheld the ruling.

Barcelona will have to make do without Lewandowski during the derby game agains their Barcelonian rivals, RCD Espanyol, and the two following matches against Atlético Madrid and Getafe CF.