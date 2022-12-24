Russian court slaps 80-year-old dissident babushka with ‘foreign agent’ status

Russia’s justice ministry has included well-known human rights activist Svetlana Gannushkina, political scientist Andrei Kolesnikov, as well as two organisations – Roskomsvoboda and the Feminist Anti-War Resistance on its list of foreign agents, Novayagazeta.eu reported on Friday, citing a communiqué from the Russian ministry.

The 80-year-old Gannushkina’s work focuses on defending human rights, particularly in Chechnya. She is one of the founders of the Memorial Association, which deals, among other things, with historical research and the promotion of knowledge about the victims of Soviet repression.

Kolesnikov is a head of the Russian domestic politics and political institutions programme at the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank.

The organisation Roskomswoboda focuses on countering internet censorship and popularising the idea of freedom of information and self-regulation, while the Feminist Anti-War Resistance fights the “information blockade” in Russia by “disseminating truthful information about the war in Ukraine.”

The law on so-called “foreign agents” was adopted in Russia in 2012, and amendments, expanding the definition of an “agent” hitherto defined as a person or organisation that receives financial support from abroad, were introduced in July 2022.

According to the U.K. Ministry of Defence, the changes, which came into force at the beginning of December, “are intended to serve to prevent opposition to the war in Ukraine, which is increasingly affecting the daily lives of Russians.”