Polish Presidential Couple extends Christmas wishes

“To all our compatriots at home and abroad, we wish for peace in the world and at our borders, and above all peace in our hearts, so that together we can overcome any difficulties,” Polish President Andrzej Duda and the First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda said in their Christmas wishes on Saturday.

The Presidential Couple’s Christmas wishes, along with a video, were published on the President’s website, as well as on social media.

“On this Christmas Eve, please accept our warmest wishes. May this special time bring us all strength and tranquillity. May it renew the ties that bind us together,” Andrzej Duda said.

The First Lady pointed out that on “this quiet, Holy Night,” Polish homes around the world resound with heartfelt wishes, conversations at the Christmas table and beautiful Polish carols. “We exchange Christmas greetings and with gifts we remind everyone how important they are to us,” she added.

As the President pointed out, “we trust that this Christmas will bring you a lot of peace – that it will allow you to forget your worries, especially since the past year was again not an easy one.”

“Just when we had begun to rejoice that the [COVID-19] pandemic was finally dimming, our close neighbour Ukraine fell victim to armed aggression,” he said.

Therefore, Agata Kornhauser-Duda added, “even more than before, we are grateful for the peace and security Poland enjoys and for the great priceless value of our unity and solidarity in difficult times.”

“This is what we wish you the most – peace in the world and at our borders, and above all peace in our hearts, so that together we can overcome any difficulties,” Andrzej Duda emphasised.