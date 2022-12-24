LIVE: Day 304 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Russian authorities in the occupied

Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun demolishing most of the

city’s drama theatre, where Ukrainian authorities say hundreds

died in an air bombardment in March.

08:00 CET

Rishi #Sunak reminds that the #UnitedKingdom stands with #Ukraine. https://t.co/68he3jeAbL

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 24, 2022