LIVE: Day 304 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Russian authorities in the occupied
Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun demolishing most of the
city’s drama theatre, where Ukrainian authorities say hundreds
died in an air bombardment in March.

08:00 CET

Rishi #Sunak reminds that the #UnitedKingdom stands with #Ukraine. https://t.co/68he3jeAbL

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 24, 2022


