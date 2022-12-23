Kremlin’s worst possible day: Gen. Hodges on Zelenskyy’s Washington visit

On December 23, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington D.C. to meet with President Biden and address the U.S. Congress. TVP World invited retired Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of U.S. Army Europe and now Senior Adviser for Human Rights First, to discuss the impact of the historic trip of the Ukrainian head of state.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69