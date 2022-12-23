U.S. Congress passes USD 1.66 trillion funding bill

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a USD 1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides record military funding and sends emergency aid to Ukraine, hours before a midnight deadline.

The spending bill for the fiscal year ending September 30 was approved on a largely party-line vote of 225-201, following Senate passage the previous day.

The hard-fought legislation now goes to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

Through the bill, Ukraine will get USD 44.9 billion in new emergency U.S. aid, bringing the total amount of aid sent by Washington to Kyiv to approximately USD 100 billion.

A win for Biden

The vote marked the close, for all practical purposes, of the 117th Congress, which delivered major victories to Biden over the past two years. These included a massive COVID-19 aid stimulus bill, the first major infrastructure investment measure in years and a bill investing billions of dollars to battle climate change.

While some of the work was done in a bipartisan manner, that was not the case with the USD 1.66 trillion bill, opposed by House Republican conservatives and some Senate conservatives.

Dissatisfied republicans

Conservative House Republicans went on the attack at the start of the House debate, criticising the overall cost of the bill which they said was riddled with wasteful spending that has stoked inflation in the United States.

The bill, of over 4,000 pages, was passed on Thursday in the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 68-29, with the support of 18 Senate Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.