Eastern Express 23.12

The Stability in the Euro-Atlantic area depends on Ukraine’s security. But the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances has proven to be a worthless piece of paper. The legal and political measures put in place to deter Russian aggression proved to be insufficiently robust. Unless Ukraine is provided with specific and effective security guarantees embedded in the eventual peace process, there is no reason to believe what happened will not happen again. TVP World prepared a report on the latest proposed document called the Kyiv Security Compact and invited Prof. Olexiy Haran of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy to shed more light on the issue.