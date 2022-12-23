Police use tear gas as riot breaks out following Paris spree-shooting

The protest that assembled on the spot of the Friday shooting that claimed three lives turned into a riot. Several hundreds of people clashed with the police who used tear gas in an attempt to pacify the angry crowd.

France: gunman in central Paris kills three

A gunman opened fire on a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and wounding three…

The crowd threw cobblestones at the officers, set nearby dumpsters on fire, and raised barricades. The demonstrators are singing Kurdish patriotic songs and chanting anti-Turkish slogans, e.g. “Erdoğan’s hitman” and “Erdoğan’s terrorist”, referring to the 69-year-old perpetrator, who killed two women and one man, and wounded three more men. The victims were all Kurdish. The alleged perpetrator is a French citizen and has been released from jail following a sabre attack on a migrant camp last year. He was released less than two weeks ago, on December 12.

The shooter was reportedly known to the police for attacking migrant camps back in 2016 and 2021, said Gérald Darmanin, the French Minister of Interior, who appeared on the crime scene and spoke to the crowd as it began to turn restless.

Although the police knew of the man’s previous criminal acts, he was not known to other state security and intelligence agencies. The shooter was neither on any list of radicals nor a member of extremist groups, Darmanin said. He added that it was not known at the stage whether the nearby Kurdish cultural centre was indeed his target, but that “it seems like he wanted to go after foreigners”.

Kurds believe they were the target

The Kurdish Democratic Council (CDK-F) called the shooting a “terrorist attack” and called for a protest to take place on the Place de la République square in central Paris on Saturday at noon.

APPEL À MANIFESTER

Suite à l'attentat terroriste perpétré contre notre siège aujourd'hui, en fin de matinée, dans lequel trois militants #kurdes ont été tués, nous appelons à une grande manifestation demain, samedi, 12h, Place de la République/Paris

— Conseil Démocratique Kurde en France (@Le_CDKF) December 23, 2022

The Kurdish community believes that they were being specifically targeted. In 2013, a shooting that also claimed three victims occurred in a Kurdish centre in Paris. One of the victims was Sakine Cansız, a co-founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The sole suspect was Ömer Güney, a Turkish citizen, who died in 2016 in his prison cell. The French authorities, therefore, decided to close the investigation, but some believe that the triple murder was orchestrated by Turkish special forces.

Although the prosecutor’s office says that they have not established the motives of the shooter responsible for the Friday’s murders, left wing-politicians such as Jean-Luc Antoine Pierre Mélenchon (MP and leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed the opinion that the attack was racially motivated.

“The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris,” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron. “My thoughts are with the victims, with the people who are fighting for their lives, and with their families and loved ones. Recognition is due to our law enforcement for their courage and composure.”

Les Kurdes de France ont été la cible d’une odieuse attaque au cœur de Paris. Pensées aux victimes, aux personnes qui luttent pour vivre, à leurs familles et proches. Reconnaissance à nos forces de l’ordre pour leur courage et leur sang-froid.

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 23, 2022

The shooting

The shooting occurred at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe and hair salon in central Paris’ 10th district around midday on Friday, December 23.

Eyewitness Mehmet Dilek told Reuters he first heard gunshots and then cries coming from inside a barber’s shop opposite the cultural centre.

“It might be shocking for someone who has never had a worry in their life. But we grew up under the threat of arms and bombs, this is how life is for us Kurds,” he said.

Julien Verplancke, who works at another nearby restaurant said staff from the Kurdish restaurant emerged from the premises in tears after the shooting.

Salih Azad, a prominent figure from the Kurdish community in Marseille, said he knew one of the victims, a 26-year-old woman who had lived in Paris for several years.

“She was well integrated socially and culturally,” he said.

The shooter was tackled by two passers-by while he was reloading his weapon and handed him over to the officers who arrived on the scene. The police are currently conducting a search of his apartment.

Minister Darmanin ordered the police to strengthen security around Kurdish centres and facilities.