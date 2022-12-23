Winter storms wreak havoc on U.S. travel, cuts power to one million homes

More than two-thirds of the U.S. population was under an extreme weather alert on Friday as a deep freeze enveloped much of the country ahead of the holiday weekend, thwarting travel plans and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power.

With a column of bitter cold that stretched from Texas to Montana and began marching eastwards, more than 240 million people in the United States were under some sort of winter weather advisory on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Numbing cold intensified by high winds even extended to the U.S.-Mexican border, with wind chill temperatures reaching single digits in the border city of El Paso, Texas.

Weather forecasters said the blizzard over the Midwest had formed into a “bomb cyclone” over Lake Erie on Friday and was moving east and expected to drop blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York state.

This map falls into the category of “you don’t see this to often.”

First it's the storm, then it's the ARCTIC air! It's a 'One Two Punch' to the country, that has nearly all of the lower 48 states feeling the affects from this system.#WinterStorm #news12 pic.twitter.com/rJUb6nMQnF

— Addison Green (@AddisonGreenWX) December 22, 2022

Bomb cyclone

The Midwest’s “bomb cyclone” – a phenomenon that occurs when the air pressure drops drastically within a 24-hour period and speeds up a storm’s intensity – could drop upwards of 35 inches of snow in Buffalo, New York; 13 inches in Kalamazoo, Michigan; and 17 inches in Erie, Pennsylvania, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said.

The lowest temperature in the United States on Friday morning was recorded in Havre, Montana, where the thermometer read minus 38 degrees Celsius, Cook said. But the freeze in the American South could prove to be an even more significant public safety threat, as those regions are less accustomed to the cold and snow.

Travel on halt

Airlines around the U.S. cancelled over 3,900 flights on Friday as a massive winter storm snarled airport operations frustrating thousands of holiday travellers.

Airlines cancelled over 3,900 US flights on Friday as a massive winter storm snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated thousands of holiday travellershttps://t.co/M0dvRrX6pb#snowstorm pic.twitter.com/nV50ErwwHQ

— Gulf Today (@gulftoday) December 23, 2022

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, the cancellations follow nearly 2,700 cancelled flights on Thursday. Passenger railroad Amtrak has cancelled dozens of trains through Christmas, disrupting holiday travel for thousands.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed ground stops or delays for de-icing at a number of U.S. airports because of winter weather. It said “severe winter weather moving across the Great Lakes into the Northeast will have a major impact” on flights, adding that “flight delays are likely from Boston to D.C. Metropolitan area airports, Seattle-Tacoma and Portland International Airports and Aspen” in Colorado.