Spanish authorities arrest FBI’s most-wanted porn procurer

Spanish National Police Corps announced on Friday that they had arrested one of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives, who was staying at a hotel in Madrid under a false identity.

FBI got their man. Or, more specifically, the Spanish coppers got him for them. Michael James Pratt, a citizen of New Zealand, earned the dubious honour of becoming one of the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted after absconding from the U.S. where he faces the prospect of life imprisonment on charges of child pornography, sexual exploitation, and sexual assault.

Pratt was involved in the audiovisual production of pornography, including recruiting underage girls and young women by deception between 2012 and 2019. He earned more than USD 17 mln through those activities.

Only 57 criminals on the FBI Most Wanted List have been arrested outside the U.S. and it is the first time it happened in Spain. Pratt is the only New Zealander currently on the list.

Pratt was added to the FBI’s list of top-wanted fugitives in September. The FBI hounds were offering a USD 100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Pratt is accused of running a conspiracy that sought to recruit both young adult women and minors to take part in sex acts “by force, fraud and coercion”. He and his fellow conspirators reportedly duped women from the U.S. and Canada by posting advertisements for clothed modelling jobs. Only when turning up for the shoot, the victims realised the true nature of the “job”.

Even more insidiously, Pratt allegedly employed other women to “act as references” and give “false assurances to the women that, if they filmed a pornographic video, the video would not be posted online”.

Wait, it gets worse.

“Some women were allegedly not permitted to leave the shooting locations until the videos were completed, others were allegedly forced to perform sex acts they had declined to perform, and some women were allegedly sexually assaulted,” the FBI said.

A federal arrest warrant for his arrest was issued in November 2019. The charges Pratt faces include, but are not limited to, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, production of child pornography; sex trafficking of a minor by force.

“This was a despicable crime that has devastated its victims,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in September when Pratt was added to the most wanted list.

“Michael James Pratt preyed on young women and girls and allegedly coerced or forced them through threats and fraud to participate in pornographic videos,” said Stacey Moy of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office, and the special agent in charge of the case. “He engages in dangerous and deceptive practices wherever he goes, and we will not waiver until justice is served.”

Some of Pratt’s alleged conspirators had already been arrested, including adult performer and producer Ruben Garcia, who was sentenced to 20 years in June 2021 after pleading guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. In July this year, Matthew Isaac Wolfe pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking for his involvement with Pratt’s operation.

In January 2019, a San Diego judge awarded 22 unnamed victims a total of USD 12.775 mln in compensatory and punitive damages to be paid by Pratt’s “enterprise”.