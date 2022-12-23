Footballer who spoke in favour of women’s rights on death row in Iran

Fearing that their idol would be sent to the gallows, supporters of the high-profile Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani throng Shahid Alikhani square in Isfahan where an execution platform has been installed, CNN reported.

Nasr-Azadani could potentially face execution for expressing support for women amid unrest in Iran. Other national football team players may be facing prosecution as well for refusing to sign their national anthem on the pitch in Qatar before facing off against England. This was a show of solidarity, before the eyes of millions worldwide, with their compatriots at home protesting the poor condition of human rights in Iran and the Tehran regime’s brutal clampdown on demonstrators.

On December 18, during the final World Cup game between Argentina and France, Columbian singer Shakira highlighted the plight of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani and other Iranian footballers and urged her fans to not sideline the grave matter.

Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there’s a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women’s rights. pic.twitter.com/VdMicGVaml

Now some Iranians are apprehensive that the Western world could focus its gaze on Christmas celebrations rather than a broiling wave of executions, which many in Iran believe is imminent.

Those to be exterminated are likely to be participants in the protests that swept through the country and tapped into virtually every stratum of society following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman detained by Iran’s notorious morality police for improperly wearing her hijab. It is reported that she died in September at a police station as a result of a brutal beating by the police.

As reported by CNN which collaborated with the activist group 1500Tasvir, at least 43 people, including Nasr-Azadani, could face imminent execution. CNN went on to say that according to witness testimonies and official documents it could be suggested that rushed judicial processes were taking place in Iran, during which charges which could carry the death sentence were often handed down in a single sitting.

But as Iranian state media IRNA reported last week, Nasr-Azadani is accused of involvement in the killing of three security officers, including two volunteer Basij militia members, during protests in Isfahan on November 16. The state media cited the city’s chief justice, Asadullah Jafari, as saying that the football player had been charged with rioting against authorities. Under Iran’s penal code, the sentence carries the death penalty, CNN wrote.

Allegedly, the court last week claimed it obtained “video and sufficient documentation that prove he [Nasr-Azadani] is part of an armed group” and that the footballer had confessed to his crimes.

A witness close to Nasr-Azadani told CNN that authorities had told him that the 26-year-old footballer could be hanged at Shahid Alikhani square. The witness said Nasr-Azadani’s family was initially unaware of the reason for his arrest and that officials would not share information on his condition. People close to him were also warned to “keep quiet” about his case if they wanted to see him released sooner.

As shown by data from the Human Rights Activists in Iran NGO, as many as 506 people have been killed in the ongoing protests.