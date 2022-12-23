France: gunman in central Paris kills three

A gunman opened fire on a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and wounding three others. Prosecutors said they were looking into possible racist motives for the attack.

“It was Kurds who were targeted,” Juan-Golan Eliberg, an artist who works at the Kurdish centre, told Reuters.

Paris police said they were dealing with the incident and urged the public to stay away from the area.

ALERTE – Fusillade à Paris : plusieurs blessés dans le 10eme arrondissement.

Police sur place. Un suspect interpelé. pic.twitter.com/mbQFl2a0vf

— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) December 23, 2022

“A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action,” tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. “Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama.’

An investigation into murder, manslaughter and aggravated violence has been opened, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

ALERTE – Au moins 1 mort et plusieurs blessés en urgence absolue après des tirs à l’arme en feu en plein cœur de Paris. L’auteur présumé interpelé. pic.twitter.com/G7tVko9gW4

— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 23, 2022

A 69-year-old man had been arrested and was in detention, the prosecutor’s office added. The incident was over, it said.

Police did not indicate the motives of the alleged shooter. However, the man was known to French authorities and had attacked a migrant camp one year ago, BFM TV reported.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sowing mayhem in the street.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he would travel to Paris and visit the scene.

Armed police were still guarding a security cordon as investigators swarmed the scene.