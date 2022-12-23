Woman arrested for silently praying near abortion clinic in U.K.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 45, head of the U.K. March for Life, has been charged by Birmingham authorities with breaching an exclusion zone off a local abortion clinic after she was staying next to the facility, silently praying.

People were horrified to see the lady being arrested after she admitted to “praying in my brain.” This, according to some, was evidence that Britain had turned into a dystopia, Nypost.com wrote.

Police in the UK arrest a woman for silently praying:

"Are you praying?"

"I might be praying in my head." pic.twitter.com/7Q8UnKmfa1

— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 22, 2022

As Alliance Defending Freedom UK (ADF UK) said, cited by the website, Vaughan-Spruce “was standing near the BPAS Robert Clinic in Kings Norton, Birmingham in an area ADF UK called a ‘censorship zone,’ when police approached her after an onlooker complained she might be praying outside the abortion facility.”

According to the organisation, “Birmingham authorities have established buffer zones near abortion clinics, making it illegal for people to engage in behaviour disapproving or approving of abortion.”

This includes “graphic, verbal or written means, prayer or counselling,” it said.