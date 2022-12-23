France: gunman in central Paris kills two

Two people were killed and several other wounded after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris, French television network BFM TV reported on Friday.

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d’Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area.

ALERTE – Fusillade à Paris : plusieurs blessés dans le 10eme arrondissement.

Police sur place. Un suspect interpelé. pic.twitter.com/mbQFl2a0vf

— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) December 23, 2022

BFM TV said the gunman had been arrested.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sowing mayhem in the street.

ALERTE – Au moins 1 mort et plusieurs blessés en urgence absolue après des tirs à l’arme en feu en plein cœur de Paris. L’auteur présumé interpelé. pic.twitter.com/G7tVko9gW4

— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 23, 2022

More to come…