Travel troubles on Christmastide as UK passport control staff walk out

Homecomings and reunions could be jeopardised as a result of Britain’s cost of living and soaring energy prices crisis that has pushed passport control staff at British airports to walk out on Friday on the first day of a strike due to last until New Year.

Passengers at British airports were warned of delays after Border Force members initiated their strike on Friday, although London’s Heathrow and Gatwick reported no major disruptions.

More than 1,000 government-employed Border Force staff were expected to strike, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), the main organiser of the passport control staff walkouts, said.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka justified the strikes by saying that “civil servants that keep the country running are suffering… using foodbanks, claiming benefits to top-up poverty pay and freezing in their own homes.”

The two percent pay rise that the union said its Border Force members had been offered is far below inflation which stood at 10.7 percent in November. The passport control staff’s demands are a “10 percent pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.”

Border Force apologised for any inconvenience for travellers entering Britain and said it was working with partners across the travel industry to support the inflow of passengers and goods.

“During the periods of industrial action, travellers should be prepared for disruption,” chief operating officer Steve Dann said.

Ahead of the industrial action, which is scheduled to run up to December 31 with the exception of December 27, the government said it was training members of the armed forces and government officials to help staff passport controls at airports and ports to mitigate the impact of strikes.

So far Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, reported “minimal queuing” in its arrivals halls.

“Immigration halls are free flowing …with Border Force and the military contingency providing a good service,” a spokesperson said.

The Heathrow PCS picket was visited by Labour MP John McDonnell, the union tweeted.

At Gatwick airport, Britain’s second busiest, passengers were told they should brace for longer wait times at passport control between Friday and the end of the year.

“We… anticipate some disruption, but flights are operating normally, arrivals and departures, and we expect that to continue,” Adam Jones, head of passenger operations, told Sky News.

British PM Sunak ‘sad and disappointed’

The PCS acknowledged the fact that “the public will be inconvenienced by our civil service members going on strike.”

The passport control staff, but also nurses, paramedics, railway workers and postal service persons who had initiated their industrial actions earlier, deliberately chose the traffic-sensitive Christmas season when families in the UK and family members returning from abroad travel to reunite with their families.

“I’m really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people’s lives, particularly at Christmas time,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters on Friday.

Arguably, however, there are reasons to pull out the biggest guns and gain as much noticeability and outreach as possible.

“If you’re being given a two percent pay rise after 10 years of real terms pay cuts… and the government just will not talk to you about it, then this is the consequence of the government’s refusal to act reasonably,” PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka told SkyNews.

“If you are feeling angry, blame the government which has undervalued its own workers for many years and could choose to end these strikes,” the PCS tweeted.

While the striking Border Force members are demanding “10 percent pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms,” nurses on strike are asking for a 19 percent pay increase.

But the government’s response to the biggest wave of industrial action over pay and conditions in Britain for decades has not been congenial, favouring, instead addressing the pay concerns, considering the tightening of laws to curtail some strikes. PM Sunak indicated himself, the government could not afford pay rises for public sector workers which cover inflation and has called union leaders unreasonable.

This translates into a likely drawn-out saga of what has been dubbed a new “winter of discontent” in reference to the industrial battles that ripped through Britain in 1978-1979.