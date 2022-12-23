Polish PM names three pillars of a strong army

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said there are three pillars of a strong Polish army, which include domestic and foreign purchases, stable public finance and membership in military alliances.

On Friday, Morawiecki and the defence minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, met Polish soldiers who are learning to use the newly-purchased US-made Abrams tanks in Biedrusk, western Poland.

“The basic pillar of a modern army is Polish manufacturing and the purchases of state-of-the-art equipment abroad,” the prime minister said.

Strong public finance is another pillar, Morawiecki went on to say. “We can afford these purchases on an unprecedented scale just because public finance has been improved.”

Membership of military alliances is the final pillar of Poland’s defence, according to Morawiecki.

“We’re part of the strongest military alliance in the history of the world, Nato, with the United States, the strongest army in the world, being our key ally,” the prime minister said.

Poland stepped up military purchases both domestically and abroad after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.