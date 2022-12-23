November unemployment stable at 5.1 percent – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate remained unchanged month on month at 5.1 percent in November 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 5.2 percent unemployment figure in November.

The number of registered unemployed measured 800,200 in November against 796,000 in October, GUS also said.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry estimated November’s unemployment at 5.1 percent.