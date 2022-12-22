Russian man sentenced to 3 years in prison for anti-war amateur radio broadcasts

A court in Russia has sentenced 61-year-old Vladimir Rumyantsev to three years in prison for speaking openly about the war in Ukraine in amateur radio broadcasts. The man was convicted under the Penalty Act for the so-deemed “fake news” about the actions of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces.

The Russian editorial office of the BBC informed about the court's decision.





Rumyantsev, a resident of Vologda, was detained in the summer and kept in custody until today. The reason for the arrest was down to his comments on social media and amateur radio, which he had been operating without holding a broadcasting permit for eight years. Rumyantsev broadcasted mainly music hits of old, but with the start of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, he began to raise political topics in his “podcasts”.





Independent Russian media say Rumyantsev is a music lover and a travelogue author who first worked as a stoker and then as a city bus conductor. It is unclear whether Rumyantsev’s amateur broadcasts, described by the BBC as “underground”, had any listeners.





During the trial he pleaded not guilty, when being accused of disseminating “false information” (fake news) about the actions of the Russian army allegedly “out of political hatred”.





Oppositionist Ilya Yashin was sentenced to more than 8-year imprisonment under this particular law. Yashin was a close associate of former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered in 2015 – most probably by the order of powers close to Vladimir Putin.