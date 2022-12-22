German Patriots to be integrated into the Polish command system in Jan-Feb

“The German Patriot anti-missile systems will be deployed in Poland at the beginning of next year, and at the turn of January and February they shall be integrated into the Polish command system,” Deputy Defence Minister Marcin Ociepa said during an interview for Polish private Radio ZET.

When asked about when the German Patriot air defence systems will arrive in Poland, Ociepa replied that it would happen “at the beginning of next year”.





“The matter has descended to the level of military craftsmanship. We investigated the places where the Patriot systems could be based. The adopted report is currently being implemented, according to which at the turn of January and February these Patriot systems will be integrated into the Polish command system” – said the deputy head of the Ministry of National Defence.





According to Ociepa, it will “turn out” what size the module that the Bundeswehr will send will be, and the place of stationing will “certainly be the east of Poland”.

“Due to the threat caused by Russian aggression on Ukraine, it will be in the area of Polish-Ukrainian border. Whether it will be the Lubelskie province or the Podkarpackie province, it seems not so important to me,” he added.





On November 21, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Poland Mariusz Błaszczak announced on Twitter that he was satisfied with the proposal of the German Minister of Defence that offered its Patriot Missile systems to be deployed in Poland and near the border with Ukraine.





Two days later, the head of the Ministry of National Defense announced that he had asked the German side to transfer the batteries proposed to Poland to Ukraine. Germany did not agree and said the reason is that Ukraine is not a NATO member and its troops will not be able to use such weapon without long training.





In the end, Poland accepted Germany’s offer to deploy the systems in Poland. At the beginning of December, Minister Błaszczak informed that the German side agreed that the Patriot systems of the Bundeswehr would be plugged into the Polish command system.