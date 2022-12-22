PM Meloni asks Italians to turn lights off for 1h everyday to better understand Ukrainians

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has asked Italian citizens to turn off the electricity in their homes for an hour every day. She emphasised, that in this way one can better understand an sympathise with the current situation of the Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

During a meeting with Italy’s ambassadors who came to Rome from all around the world for a special Christmas brief with the PM, the head of the government said: “In all cultures, this is the moment of victory of light over darkness. Meanwhile, these days Ukraine is almost completely deprived of electricity.”





“In order to understand the situation of Ukrainians, I would ask all Italians to turn off all the energy at their disposal for an hour a day. This is how you can understand what it means that people defend freedom and love for their homeland,” PM Meloni said.





She also said in her speech: “We have become aware of too many dependencies of our sovereignty, its that we give up certain values, our energy dependence on Russia, and perhaps of over-reliance on the United States for security.”





“We also realise that it would not be smart to move from dependence on Russia to dependence on China. This is another mistake that can be made,” the Italian Prime Minister warned.





She also noted that the European Union, NATO and the UN are pillars for Italian foreign policy and that Italy surely intends to play a leading role as to these bodies.