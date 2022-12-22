Estonian govt allocates close to EUR 1 mln to remove Soviet symbols

The government office was ordered to create neutral markers for war graves.





The working group started an inventory of historic tombstones and monuments in July 2022 and decided on their future by taking into account their historical, cultural and artistic value.





Estonia and Latvia defy the Kremlin

The Baltic States have suffered greatly under Soviet occupation. Joining NATO and the EU was one of the ways in which they hoped to protect…

see more

On August 16, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas informed that the Estonian government had decided to remove Soviet monuments from public spaces across the country because “as symbols of repression and Soviet occupation, these monuments have become a source of increasing tension.”





In 2007, the transfer of the statue of the “Bronze Soldier” by the Tallinn authorities from its city centre to the capital’s military cemetery sparked protests from the Russian-speaking minority. The police had to intervene. About 1,500 people took part in the riots, one person was killed.