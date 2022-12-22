Eastern Express 22.12

Turkmenistan sits on the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserves: about 19.5 trillion cubic meters, or nearly 10 percent of the world’s total. Once impossible, a corridor running through Azerbaijan is now openly talked about. Does Ankara want to source gas for trade mainly from Turkmenistan? We have prepared a report and invited Bruce Pannier, a Central Asian expert from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, to shed more light on the issue.