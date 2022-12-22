India to start randomly testing international airports arrivals for COVID-19

Mansukh Mandaviya, the country’s health minister, told parliament on Thursday, that the global pandemic is not yet over, and the country will start randomly testing people arriving at airports from international flights. The policy will affect about 2 percent of travellers.

“Considering the upcoming festival season and New Year, states have been advised to keep up awareness of hand hygiene and the importance of masking,” Mandaviya said.

India’s iconic Taj Mahal, which attracts thousands of tourists every day, will now require visitors to undergo a COVID-19 test before they enter as part of the new regulations.

Lawmakers attending the ongoing winter session of parliament were spotted wearing masks, which have not been compulsory in most parts of the country for several months.

As a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and elsewhere, India’s government urged its states to keep an eye out for any new variants of the coronavirus.

India has reported the most COVID cases worldwide behind the United States, with over 44 million cases reported to date. In recent months, its number of confirmed infections has fallen sharply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to hold a meeting with top officials on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.