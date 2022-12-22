Fat prize pool at Spain’s traditional Christmas lottery

Spain’s traditional Christmas lottery started on Thursday morning with the children of San Ildefonso school chanting the winning numbers in a multi-billion euro draw that captivates millions of Spaniards.

The lottery dates back to 1812. Millions participate, eager for a piece of a large prize pool that this year reached EUR 2.52 billion. At EUR 20 a ticket, on average Spaniards spend EUR 69 on the festive lottery, Spain’s national lottery said.

Did You Know? #Christmas time festivities kickstart in Spain on 22nd December with the National Christmas Lottery.The first prize is popularly known as “El Gordo”. Participation is massive and the draw is closely followed all morning.

Rules of the game

The rules allow for the same number to be sold multiple times, leading to the winning ticket often being sold across several different towns or cities.

The largest prize also known as “El Gordo” is EUR 400,000 per ticket. A large number of smaller prizes, as low as EUR 100 are also distributed.

If you enter a shop or bar tomorrow, you're likely to hear the strange chanting sing-song sound of children calling out the winning numbers in the world's biggest lottery, El Gordo.

In the months leading up to the draw, many Spaniards come together to buy tickets or fractions of them, often favouring particular vendors or numbers.

The Christmas lottery is one of Spain’s most awaited days in the festive season’s calendar.