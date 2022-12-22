Nothing to carp about: Poland is EU’s largest carp producer

The king of carp is Poland with its production of the fish being the EU’s largest for years. The country’s domestic production accounts for 30 percent of the total EU output, according to data provided by the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR).

Poles may sometimes come across as inclined to carp about this and that but in terms of carp production, they really have nothing to complain about.

With its 850 aquaculture farms and a total pond area of around 70,000 hectares, Poland is a real big fish of the industry, followed by the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Over recent years, domestic carp production stood between 17,000 and 21,000 tonnes a year, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) was told by KOWR’s deputy general director Marcin Wroński.

Regardless of being a carp powerhouse, Poland’s exports of the fish are relatively small. In 2021, they totalled only 461 tonnes, up by 30 percent y/y. Last year, Sweden topped the list of Polish carp importers (46 percent) and Great Britain came next (38 percent of the total).

Also, the unimposing exports may be due to the fact that eating carp for Christmas is a typical Polish custom and so the fish production is mainly to satisfy domestic demand. In fact, according to KOWR data, 90 percent of carp production is sold in Poland over the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

Still, the prices of carp have risen this year. Wroński said their increase had been caused by growing production, storage and distribution costs.

For most Poles, Christmas Eve dinner would be incomplete without carp which is the centrepiece of a 12-dish feast that is traditionally meat-free. In line with Catholic tradition, fish are not considered meat and thus can be consumed during lent and fasting.

Of the beaver’s tail and carp

There are some interesting and, only superficially so, surprising exceptions to the rule. For instance, ever since medieval times a beaver’s tail has been considered a lent dish too. Obviously, beavers and their tails are very rarely consumed in modern-day Poland. This is because beavers are under partial protection in Poland and hunting them is restricted, and secondly, many people find eating a beaver’s tail a bit… fishy.

Considering carp, although it is deemed a traditional meal, it was introduced to Polish Christmas table only after WWII in the communist-run Polish People’s Republic. Before WWII, Polish lakes and ponds were teeming with fish. Poles would eat bream, zander or tench for Christmas.

But in 1939, when Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union attacked Poland, Polish fish production declined due to neglect and war. When Polish People’s Republic was established, Industry and Trade Minister Hilary Minc authored the “carp on every Polish Christmas table” and decided to roll out a mass-scale ponding policy. As of the mid-1950s, fishery flourished with carp, due to the easiness and inexpensiveness of its production, becoming the king of fish in Poland ruled by thoroughly anti-monarchical communists.