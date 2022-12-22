Bulgaria diversifies its nuclear fuel supply

Bulgaria’s state-owned Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a deal with Westinghouse Electric Sweden to supply it with nuclear fuel for its 1,000-megawatt Russian-built Unit 5 in a step towards diversifying nuclear fuel supply away from Russian supplies, the nuclear power plant head said on Thursday.

The European Union country currently relies on Russian nuclear fuel for the two 1,000-megawatt units at the Kozloduy plant but is seeking to boost energy security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The plant produces approximately 35 percent of the country’s electricity and currently uses nuclear fuel supplied by Rosatom.

The plant is also aiming to sign a deal with France’s Framatome to supply its other reactor.

“We have finally made a step towards diversifying the nuclear fuel for our plant. This way we are ensuring our energy security,” Georgi Kirkov stated.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said that at present nuclear fuel shipments from Russia were unclear, so the new 10-year contract with Westinghouse helped secure the plant’s operation.

He added that the new fuel will be used from mid-2024, while current fuel stores can be used until then.

Bulgaria’s Nuclear Regulatory Agency must still license Westinghouse’s fuel for use in the country.