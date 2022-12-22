EU’s renewal is a goal for Poland and Italy: Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Italian daily “La Stampa” that he and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni both share a desire to renew the European Union, and that Poles and Italians are tired of European bureaucracy and want true democracy.

The Polish PM added that this goal could be achieved by means of “returning to the EU’s ideological roots.” Which he describes as Europe of homelands instead of a European superstate.

When touching on the topic of Ukraine, Morawiecki said that “together with Georgia Meloni, we have been defending Ukraine and realistically evaluating the threat posed by Russia.”

Morawiecki stated that Vladimir Putin’s neo-imperial policy is a deadly threat not only to Kyiv but also to Europe and its entirety, adding that everything had to be done to help Ukraine as Kyiv’s defeat would open up a path for Russia to invade the continent.

Speaking about Germany’s and France’s position in the EU, Morawiecki said that a choice should be made between the true solidarity of equal states and the model of a superstate in which decisions will be taken in several capitals while other countries will not be taken into account.

Morawiecki warned that, in the latter case, weaker countries could be marginalised or, even worse, the European project could face collapse if the EU became only a tool to fulfil the ambitions of the strongest players.

“It is either the principle of unanimity or the tyranny of the strong ones. There is no other way out,” the Polish prime minister concluded.