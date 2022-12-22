EU’s renewal is a goal for Poland, Italy says Polish PM

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that Poles and Italians are fed up with the dictate of European bureaucracy and want a true democracy.

Morawiecki said in an interview with the Italian daily “La Stampa” published on Thursday that the renewal of the European Union is the goal shared by him and the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

The Polish PM added that this goal could be achieved by means of “returning to the EU’s ideological roots.”

“Europe of homelands instead of a European superstate,” the prime minister said.

Referring to Ukraine, Morawiecki said that “together with Georgia Meloni, we have been defending Ukraine and realistically evaluating the threat posed by Russia.”

“Vladimir Putin’s neoimperial policy is a deadly threat not only to Kyiv but also to the whole of Europe,” Morawiecki stated, adding that everything had to be done to help Ukraine as Kyiv’s defeat would open up a path for Russia to invade Europe.

According to Morawiecki, “Russia must capitulate and Russian imperialism must be defeated once and for all.”

“This is the road to end this war,” Morawiecki said.

Speaking about Germany’s and France’s position in the EU, Morawiecki said that “a choice should be made between the true solidarity of equal states and the model of a superstate in which decisions will be taken in several capitals while other countries will be not taken into account.”

Morawiecki warned that, in the best case, weaker countries could be marginalised or, in the worst scenario, the European project could even collapse if the EU had become a tool to fulfil ambitions of the strongest players.

“It is either the principle of unanimity or the tyranny of the strong ones. There is no other way out,” the Polish prime minister concluded.