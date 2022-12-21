Kosovo plans to purchase Turkish Bayraktar drones

Kosovo’s Minister of Regional Development Fikrim Damka announced that his country is working to purchase Bayraktar drones from Turkey. He added how the plans are motivated “by the desire to defend Kosovo”.

“Our country is working on the acquisition of combat drones; some visits have already been made. Our President Vjosa Osmani and Defence Minister Armend Mehaj have already visited the Bayraktar factories. Every country wants to have such drones in its arsenal,” Minister Damka said.

The Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, manufactured by the Turkish company, play a significant role in repelling Russian aggression by Ukrainian forces. They were also used by the Azerbaijani army against the Armenians during the 2020 fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In September, Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić also announced a plan to purchase drones and the Turkish manufacturer announced that it recently had signed a sales contract with Albania.

Commenting on Kosovo’s plans, the Serbian President said that the sale of drones to Pristina would certainly affect relations between Serbia and Turkey. On Tuesday, Vučić met with Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, with whom he discussed strengthening cooperation and potential military contracts.

The latest tensions between Serbia and Kosovo stem from protests by Serbs living in northern Kosovo. They erected barricades blocking traffic in the north of the country in response to the arrest of a former Serbian policeman suspected of assaulting Kosovar police officers.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić warned that the countries “are on the brink of armed conflict”, while Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti, said that the dispute “is instigated by Russia, which, in the face of defeats in Ukraine, wants conflicts to spill over to other areas.”