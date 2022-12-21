Machine diplomacy. A bot has learned to balance deceit and honesty on its own

Artificial intelligence (AI) long ago defeated humans in chess, now the time has come for diplomacy, although this is a great art. It requires not only strategy, but also intuition, persuasion and even deceit – thus, human skills. Meanwhile, the CICERO bot plays –Diplomacy better than 90% of human players. Will the absence of emotion in communication help a machine to manipulate people? Isn’t it possible, through observing body language, to see into their mental state? Will AI be able to cooperate, not just compete?

The Meta Corporation has had many troubles covered by media, but some things have worked out for them. For example, building the CICERO bot. In a recent issue of –Science magazine, members of the Meta Fundamental AI Research Diplomacy Team (FAIR), together with 26 other computer scientists, published the results of tests conducted in the real world (which doesn’t mean that it’s not an online game world) with the participation of an AI agent created over the past several years, who was deliberately named after Cicero. Since antiquity, Cicero’s speeches have been learned by heart in European schools, his methods of expression, arguments and figures of speech have been used to convince listeners to one’s own arguments. And since it’s no longer the 19th century, it’s worth explaining that Marcus Tullius Cicero was a politician, rhetorician, writer, military leader, philosopher, and even a priest. He lived in the 1st century B.C., so in turbulent times, when the Roman Empire was forged out of the Roman Republic.

Cicero, as the politician and leader of the party defending the Republic against Caesar, Antonius and Octavian, suffered defeat. As an orator and writer admired even by his enemies during his lifetime, he achieved great success “in literature”. Maybe that’s why he was chosen as the patron of the Meta bot. CICERO is the first “AI agent to achieve human-level performance in –Diplomacy, a cooperative and competitive strategy game that emphasizes natural language negotiation and tactical coordination between seven players.” Thus, the bot not only imitates human language and uses it to communicate with people, but also “integrates a language model with planning and learning algorithms”, draws conclusions from conversations about the beliefs and intentions of other players, and initiates dialogue in order to implement its plans. What’s more, it does it better than 90% of human –Diplomacy afficionados.

Artificial intelligence already paints, composes, writes novels and even poems, including haiku. For us humans, what goes on “under the hood” of AI, how certain skills and decisions come about, remains a mystery. Of course, first, wise human minds construct the IT skeleton of such AI – its “engine” – and then insert a gigantic data set into it, selected by specialists in some field, with the command: look it over, bot, and draw conclusions. A well-constructed bot can specialize in various fields: recognizing and analyzing specific types of images or sounds, analyzing gigantic corporate accounting databases combined with HR and R&D, imitating the style of Leo Tolstoy or Raphael, and finally, communicating with a living person so that he does not even know that he is dealing with a bot. The art of diplomacy though…

Read the full article here.

– Magdalena Kawalec-Segond

– Translated by Nicholas Siekierski