Ukrainian FM outlines five priorities of Ukraine’s GUAM presidency

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that despite Russia’s full-scale aggression, Ukraine is determined to take productive and decisive leadership during the presidency of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, or GUAM (Georgia, Ukraine, Armenia, Moldova), in 2023.

He outlined five priorities of Ukraine’s presidency, in particular: the sovereignty and territorial integrity of GUAM member states; creation of new economic opportunities and development of trade between European and Asian markets; progress toward the full functioning of the free trade area; interaction with the European Commission regarding the GUAM Transport Corridor; simplification of customs procedures and the introduction of a comprehensive approach to documents for transportation within the GUAM Transport Corridor.

“I am grateful to the Moldovan presidency this year and count on the support for Ukraine’s presidency in 2023. Even defending itself against full-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine is determined to take decisive and productive leadership in GUAM next year,” Kuleba stated during the GUAM ministerial video meeting.

He added that Ukraine is counting on the member states’ support in depriving the Russian language of its status as GUAM’s official and working language.

Ukraine’s top diplomat suggested strengthening not just economic but also security partnerships within the framework of GUAM and called for joint efforts to implement the Peace Formula presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“All our countries are existentially interested in the victory of Ukraine. The rest of the scenarios will pose a threat. Russia’s appetites are not limited to Ukraine; they would go further if they could. But no one is interested in a new frozen conflict either. Our countries know all too well what this means. It’s time to put an end to Russian imperialism. We must eliminate this threat not only for Ukraine but also for the entire region and the world. Ukraine is able to do this with the steady support of our partners,” Kuleba summed up.