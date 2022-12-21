We deliver tonnes of food, medicine to hospitals: Polish Ambassador to Ukraine

“The opportunity to provide help on the spot and the honour of being a representative of the state and the people, who during the war opened up to the plight of their neighbours, compensates for all the inconveniences,” Poland’s Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki said in an interview given to Ukraine’s press agency Ukrinform, adding that Poland “constantly delivers hundreds of tonnes of food, medicine and equipment to hospitals” in Ukraine.

In an interview published by Ukrinform on Wednesday, Ambassador Cichocki was asked how he and the Polish Embassy managed to get through the 300 days of the war in Ukraine?

“It was probably the most stressful period of our work,” he said, adding that, nevertheless, “we were prepared for the course of events thanks to information from Warsaw and from our allies.”

“The visits to Ukraine by President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau were of great importance in February. Each of such visits delivered a clear message: we will stand alongside Ukrainians to the end,” he stressed.

“We also realised from the very beginning that this is a war that determines our sovereignty and security,” the diplomat said.

“We were and are here not only for you but also so that Russian aggression does not threaten our families in Poland. The embassy was prepared to work in the extreme conditions caused by the Russian aggression on February 24, in terms of food, fuel, water, etc. We were supported by the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine who were helping us a lot, in particular in terms of evacuating a large number of employees to Poland,” he further laid out.

The diplomat went on to say that “during these 300 days of the full-scale war neither I nor anyone from my team, not for a minute, doubted the victory of Ukraine. This persuasion and belief that together with you, Ukrainian friends, we can wait for the day of victory supported both me and the Polish diplomatic staff in Kyiv.”

The ambassador stressed that his work and that of the embassy staff after February 24 differed from what it had been prior to the invasion. “In the war, days pass very quickly, we struggle with difficulties every day, we serve far from our families… Now we are more focused on providing aid, we have direct contact with people who have suffered from Russian terror. The opportunity to provide help on the spot and the honour of being a representative of the state and the people, who during the war opened up to the plight of their neighbours, compensates for all the inconveniences.”

Helping Ukraine from day one of the invasion

When asked about the kind of assistance Poland gave Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression which he considered to be the most significant, the diplomat noted that different forms of aid were important at varying stages of the Russian invasion.

“At first, it was most important to open border checkpoints for refugees and organize a military centre in Rzeszów, thanks to which we were able to quickly replenish the shortage in ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said, adding that “when Russians destroyed fuel depots in Ukraine, the most important thing was the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel. Now, I believe the most important thing is the supply of equipment for power plants and grids.”

“We constantly deliver hundreds of tonnes of food, medicine and equipment to hospitals. A few months ago, the Chancellery of the Prime Minister launched a program for the transportation of injured service persons and civilians from Ukraine to Polish hospitals. The team of Prime Minister Morawiecki also created a network of modular towns for internally displaced persons in Ukraine – currently, they can accommodate more than 5,000 people,” he said.

“I would also like to give special attention to a large number of Polish volunteers who, at their behest, help those in need in Ukraine or provide shelter to Ukrainians in Poland,” the diplomat added.

Poland is a training and maintenance rear for Ukraine

Last but not least, the ambassador was asked about new opportunities for cooperation between Ukraine and Poland which would be aimed at achieving the fastest possible victory over the terrorist state of Russia.

“Cooperation between our Armed Forces and defence industries is a priority. Within the framework of the European Union Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM), Poland is a training rear and a maintenance rear for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Ambassador Cichocki said. “I am convinced that, in the coming years, unprecedented Polish-Ukrainian projects will be developed on this basis, both in the field of defence and defence industry.”

“Poland has also become a business and industrial rear for Ukraine. Several thousand companies were forced to temporarily relocate their activities outside Ukraine,” the diplomat recalled.

“My wife has recently written to me that restaurants and beauty salons, which were well known to her from Kyiv, have opened in Warsaw. In the field of trade and production, a new quality of relations between Poles and Ukrainians is being established, which will bear fruit in the future – at the key moment of state reconstruction for Ukraine. The same goes for healthcare, education and culture,” he said.

The diplomat went on to summarize in saying that “the great evil that Russians brought with themselves has provoked even more good to emerge. Hence, I have no doubt about the ultimate success of Ukraine and Poland.”

